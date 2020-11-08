Andhra Pradesh reports 2,237 fresh Covid cases

Amaravati, Nov 8 : Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,237 new Covid-19 cases while 11 more people have succumbed to the virus in the state, health officials said on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the state’s Covid tally jumped to 8,42,967, while the death toll climbed to 6,791.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the state command control room, the authorities conducted 76,663 tests including 25,407 rapid antigen tests. With this the state has so far conducted 86,63,975.

The state’s tests per million ratio has now gone up to 1,62,247, highest among a list of nine major states. The positivity rate stands at 9.73 per cent.

According to officials, Krishna district reported three deaths during the last 24 hours that ended 10 a.m. Sunday. Two persons died each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts. East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts reported a death each.

Andhra Pradesh’s fatality rate now stands at 0.81 per cent against the national average of 1.48 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 2,256 people recovered from the virus. With this the number of recoveries increased to 8,14,773. The recovery rate has improved further to 96.66 per cent. The number of total active cases now stands at 21,403.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.