Andhra Pradesh reports 434 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 434 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest in a single day for over two months, a government bulletin stated.

The number of active cases mounted to 1,848, an increase of 799 in the last one week.

The state also reported 102 recoveries but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the latest health bulletin said.

The state COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,78,376 cases, 20,62,029 recoveries and 14,499 deaths till now.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 68 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 63 and Krishna 61.

Guntur district registered 45 cases, Vizianagaram 39, East Godavari 34, SPS Nellore and West Godavari 30 each, Anantapuramu 27 and Kadapa 13.

Prakasam, Kurnool and Srikakulam districts added 7, 8 and 9 new cases respectively.