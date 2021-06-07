Andhra Pradesh reports 4872 new COVID cases, 86 deaths

The active cases of COVID-19 in the state are 1,14,510. Total recovered cases are 16,37,149 while the death toll is at 11,552.

New Delhi: A medic collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 tests, at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, Mehrauli, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 4,872 new COVID-19 cases, 13,702 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,08,52,057 Covid-vaccines have also been administered in the state, wherein 82,75,784 people received their first dose, while 25,76,273 got their second dose of the vaccine.

 The Andhra Pradesh government has also announced an extension of the ongoing Covid-19 induced curfew till June 20.

