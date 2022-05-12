Andhra Pradesh: Sri Lanka revolt a lesson for Jagan, says Naidu

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the ongoing revolt in Sri Lanka is a lesson for chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu warned people of serious consequences if the state government continues to use the police force against the people. Citing the resignation of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Naidu said, “The Sri Lanka police and army tried to suppress the people there but eventually the Prime Minister had to resign and run away.

The TDP supremo then took a dig at the chief minister saying, “Sri Lanka rulers brought huge loans and looted them. The island nation became bankrupt. When the police questioned, the army was used against them. Even then the citizens started violent protests. Both army and police turned helpless there.”

Naidu alleged that Jagan was crossing his limits as he tried to suppress the people’s voice in Andhra Pradesh. He went on to say that the pulivendula gangs threatened to bomb the CBI office. The former chief minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh expressed concerns over the security of the common people in the state.

Addressing a rally in in Kuppam, Naidu questioned the government regarding meassure taken against the accused who assaulted a minor SC girl. He also attacked minister Sucharity for her remarks against the victim’s mother instead of punishing the accused.

The TDP chief also warned authorities from the Dravidian University, promising strict action against them for allowing illegal quarrying on the university premises.