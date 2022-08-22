Andhra Pradesh: SSC tenth class exams to have only 6 papers now

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government took a key decision on Monday by reducing the tenth class examinations to six papers.

A Government Order (GO) was released stating that the six papers system will begin from the academic year 2022-23. The order has been issued amending the GO MS no. 82 given earlier.

The school education department previously conducted the tenth class board exams with 11 papers. However, due to the pandemic, tenth exams were reduced to 7 papers. Recently, the government decided to have 6 papers for 6 subjects.

Earlier, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed that all government schools in the state should get CBSE affiliation by 2024.