Andhra Pradesh: Student killed, five others injured as bus falls into pond in Srikakulam

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 20th October 2021 7:22 pm IST
Representative Image

Srikakulam: One student was killed and five other students were injured after a school bus plunged into a roadside pond near Etcherla Mandal in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Etcherla Mandal Sub-inspector Ramu told ANI that the school bus was travelling from Badevanipeta to Kongram village in Etcherla Mandal when it fell into the pond.

The accident took place 3 kilometres from Badevanipeta village where one student was killed and five others were rescued with minor injuries, he informed.

He said, “The incident occurred due to a mechanical problem. The driver said the brake was not working. We have been looking into the matter and an investigation is underway.

