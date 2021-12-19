Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader slams govt over three capital row

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party executive secretary Buchi Ram Prasad on Sunday questioned as to how Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would be able to construct three capitals while the government could not provide fodder even to a handful of cows at the ‘gosalas’ (cow shelters) in the state.

Prasad was of the view that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is trying to get away from the “death of cows” at the Gnanananda Ashram. He further said, “It was totally wrong on the part of the present rulers to say that only the Siva temple in the Ashram premises belonged to the Endowments Department but not the gosala.”

The TDP leader reminded the ruling party of how the Hindu devotees would consider “gomatha” as a symbol of devotion and reverence. He stated, “At the time of house warming ceremonies, the people were taking the cows even to top floors in highrise apartments for the divine blessings.”

“It was very unfortunate and painful that the deaths of cows were continuing in Andhra Pradesh under deplorable circumstances,” he remarked. He criticised the government saying, “The Jagan Reddy regime could not even provide fodder to the cows.”

The TDP leader alleged that temples and ‘gosalas’ were being neglected ever since Jagan Reddy became the CM. “There were no funds even for the ‘dhoop, deep and naivedyams in temples. The chief minister should disclose how much funds his regime spent on temples and gosalas in the past two and half years,” he remarked.