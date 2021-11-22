Declare AP floods a national disaster: TDP MP to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting the government of India to declare the Andhra Pradesh floods as a national disaster.

In his letter, the MP said, “As you are aware, Cyclone has wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts. The life of people in these districts has come to a standstill. Rail connectivity between South and Eastern India is cut off. Further, traffic on National Highway16 has halted and come to a standstill.”

In AP, many villages and towns witnessed floods and are reeling under a complete power cut with no sight of relief or support from the state government, alleged Jayadev Galla. Preliminary numbers show 24 deaths, while many others have been reported missing, he added.

The MP in his letter also said that estimates show a crop loss of around 7 lakh acres in addition to the loss of livestock. Villages and towns are flooded with water, while people are stranded without food, water, medical support, and other essentials, he claimed.

Jayadev Galla further stated that infrastructure such as rail tracks, roads, and bridges, have been washed away at several places. He urged the central government to provide immediate relief to the people of AP.

“Simultaneously, it is important to restore rail and road connectivity in addition to providing a financial package for the loss incurred due to this disaster. We also request you for providing relief to the farmers for crop loss and medical aid and other essentials to the people adversely affected by the Cyclone,” he added.