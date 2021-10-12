Andhra Pradesh: TDP urges PM for NIA probe in Hetero scam

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an National Investigation Agency (NIA) level probe into alleged financial irregularities and hoarding of black money by the Hetero and Ramky companies.

The TDP leader has also urged Union home minister Amit Shah to order an NIA level probe into the alleged hoarding of black money by Hetero’s Parthasarthy Reddy in India and abroad. Ramaiah was of the view that IT searches drew out Rs. 142.87 crore cash in Rs. 500 note bundles were seized from the Hetero hideout in the past six days.

Much more unaccounted money hoarded by Hetero was coming to light in the ongoing searches. The opposition leader remembered how the PM had promised to unearth black money and bring financial discipline among the perpetrators.

He lashed out at the two pharma tycoons stating, “Hetero’s Parthasarathy Reddy and Ramky’s Ayodhya Rami Reddy were both co-accused in the illegal assets cases of AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Three months ago, IT officials seized Rs 300 crore unaccounted money and identified illegal financial transactions worth Rs 1,200 crore in Ramky” Ramaiah further added.

Speaking to the media in Amravati, Ramaiah took a dig at the AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said, “Jagan Reddy and his band of economic offenders were not only emerging a threat to AP and India but across the world. In the latest searches, it was found that Hetero had stored black money in Rs. 500 note bundles in almirahs.”