Andhra Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Nallamala forest

Hyderabad: A tigress was discovered dead in the Nallamala forest ranges in the third incident this year in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve. The big cat’s carcass was spotted near a body of water in the Velugodu range of the Atmakur division forest of Nallamala.

The tigress was between the age of four and six, according to forest officials. Officials believe the tigress was caught in a snare set by someone to catch wild boars or other smaller animals.

“The tigress could manage to get out of the snare but in the process received injuries on its neck. The portion around the neck got infected and it died slowly,” officials were quoted by The New Indian Express.

The tigress was possibly captured two to three days ago, according to Markapur divisional forest officer G Vignesh Appavu. The tiger’s body was intact, and officials speculated that the tiger may have escaped the snare and died due to the infection.

According to Vignesh Appavu, officials performed a postmortem and burned the carcass as per the protocol. This is the third tiger death in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NTSR) in the Nallamala forests this year.

On May 11, a large cat was discovered dead in the Nallamala forest under suspicious circumstances. A tigress was discovered dead near Kandaleru reservoir on February 5, 2022.