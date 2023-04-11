Andhra Pradesh: TTD gears up for Hanuman Jayanti from May 14-18

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is gearing up for the five-day Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held from May 14 to May 18.

TTD additional AV Dharma Reddy on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the programme and directed the officials to prepare the ground for observing the fete.

Officials from various departments including Vedic institutions, SVBC, Engineering, Temple, and Annaprasadam participated in the meeting held at the chambers’ of TTD EO at the Administrative Building in Tirupati.

The EO said that renowned scholars will present discourses on the birth, and various characteristics of Hanuman not only in a spiritual way but in a scientific angle also.

He directed the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal, KSS Avadhani to make the arrangements for the pundits who will render Akhanda Parayanam as well Yagam in the Peetham at Tirumala.

He further asked them to involve the Vedic scholars from SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit Varsity, SV Higher Vedic Studies apart from Dharmagiri.

Later the EO instructed the Engineering officials to make necessary arrangements and GM Transport for arranging transportation for the invitees.

To mark the occasion, Akhanda Parayanam will commence at 6 am on May 16 and will conclude at around 11 pm lasting for about 18 hours without interruption.

A total of 2872 slokas from Sundarakanda will be recited by a set of 11 Vedic Pundits who will be on rotation after the completion of a cycle of nearly 150 shlokas.

The programme will be telecasted live on SVBC for the sake of global devotees.

Devotional cultural programmes by Annamacharya, Dasa Sahitya, and HDPP project artists will also entertain devotees in spiritual waves at Anjanadri Akasa Ganga and Nada Neerajanam platforms in Tirumala.