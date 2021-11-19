Andhra Pradesh: Why Naidu broke down in the state assembly

Hyderabad: In an emotional outburst, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday cried for at least a few minutes, before announcing that he would not enter the assembly again until he becomes the chief minister.

His episode, according to Naidu himself, was a result of legislators from the ruling party abusing his wife.

Former Chief minister of #AndhraPradesh and leader of opposition #ChandrababuNaidu breaks down in a press conference. Vows to not step into assembly until he wins. He said he was upset YCP MLAs comments about his wife. Personal remarks about any woman should be condemned pic.twitter.com/TQU8vFJLdc — Revathi (@revathitweets) November 19, 2021

Naidu stated that even YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Business Advisory Committee meeting (BAC) meeting spoke in a very similar way to YSRCP leaders in the state assembly.

“I have never seen such situations and never felt this sad about anything in my whole political life. They abused us with all kinds of insults and we endured them. But today they abused my wife. She’s never been in politics. I’ve never abused anybody when I was in power. This is the house of the Kauravas,” Naidu stated and even called Jagan Mohan Reddy a “Bhasmasura” to the people of AP.

The TDP supremo added that back in the day even Jagan’s late father and former AP chief minister YS Rajasekhar reddy also reportedly abused his mother in the house, but understood his mistake and had apologized to him.

Chandrababu Naidu talked about the speaker’s behavior in the house. He alleged that mikes were being cut-off amidst his speech.

“The speaker Tammineni Seetharam worked as a minister in my cabinet in the past. But he is behaving as if he doesn’t remember any of it. I have worked for 40 years in politics. Even though the opposite side is abusing it, we have just endured it. It’s not that we cannot abuse. It’s not our way,” he added.