Andhra Pradesh: Woman kills husband’s lover in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a gory incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman murdered the alleged love interest of her husband on Friday.

The incident occurred in Ranigari Thota area, under the Krishna Lanka police station. The incident came to light after a local resident informed the police about seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime scene.

It was established that the victim was attacked with rice pounder. “The victim identified as Priyanka was killed by another woman, allegedly over having an affair with her husband,” said the police, adding that the accused tried to mislead the investigation as she placed cigarette butts and drug bottles at the crime scene.

The affair between Priyanka and the husband of the accused was revealed during the investigation. Police said that while examining the CCTV footage of the victim’s locality, the accused could be seen entering and leaving her house at the time of the murder.

According to the police, a case of murder has been registered under section 302 at the Krishna Lanka police station. However, the accused remains at large.