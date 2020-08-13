Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally stands at 2,64,142

By Sameer Updated: 13th August 2020 7:57 pm IST
Coronavirus cases in Telangana
Representational Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally for coronavirus cases to 2,64,142, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer on Thursday.

As per the nodal officer, there are 90,840 active cases while 1,70,924 patients have recovered from the disease.

82 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,378.

India on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country’s coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.

Source: ANI
Andhra Pradesh News
