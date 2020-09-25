Andhra RBKs to act as one stop paddy procurement centres

Amaravati, Sep 25 : As the crop procurement season approaches, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to make Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) as one stop centres for paddy procurement on Friday.

“The CM stated that RBKs would be made the one-stop center for paddy procurement,” said an official.

Reddy said that the government will extend all support to farmers in terms of procuring their produce.

Nearly 84 lakh tonnes of different crops are expected to be produced in this kharif season against a procurement target of 62 lakh metric tonnes.

“With no shortage of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, agriculture production is also expected to grow significantly,” he said.

According to the official, Reddy is taking special interest in crop procurement by bringing in a market intervention fund which aims to procure Rs 3,300 crore worth agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also given some other directives to officials, such as displaying the minimum support price (MSP) for crops on a large billboard at all RBKs.

“In the future, RBKs should also stand as full-fledged centres for grain procurement. In addition to e-cropping, registration of farmers, information on grain collection should be given at the RBK level,” said the official.

The CM entrusted joint collectors to monitor the day to day operations, including educating farmers on MSP rates, frequently asked questions, market perception, information on water, moisture content and others.

He also told the local legislators to get involved in the procurement process for a smooth operation.

Meanwhile, commenting on cotton farmers, Reddy said that they had suffered corrupt business practices during the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

“Cotton business reputation should not be lost and made sure that scams do not take place in cotton purchases. Authorities need to increase the CCI purchasing centers and make it more beneficial to the farmers. If needed, purchasing centers have to be set up,” said Reddy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.