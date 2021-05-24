Andhra readies for possible impact of Cyclone Yaas

Amaravati: While Odisha and West Bengal are expected to bear the brunt of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ around May 26, Andhra Pradesh is also preparing itself for its impact.

Speaking during the course of a video conference between union home minister and chief ministers of the three states, and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar islands, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there is a possibility of a slight impact on northern Andhra Pradesh, and the coastal areas, in view the cyclone’s movements.

Reddy explained that the state government machinery is vigilant, and taking all the necessary precautions, even as it monitors the situation. Following Monday’s video conference, the chief minister held a review meeting with the officials to further discuss the situation.

He directed the officials to take up necessary measures to face the storm, particularly to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and other health risks. According to state government officials, the district collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, are on high alert.

The process of evacuation in vulnerable areas has commenced in Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha.

Similar operations will be initiated in other districts as well. Arrangements are being made to evacuate Covid patients in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts immediately, if the situation arises.

The chief minister has directed officials to ensure power supply is not affected, and keep sufficient stocks of oxygen ready.