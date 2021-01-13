Andhra records 203 new Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

Amaravati, Jan 13 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 203 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.85 lakh, even as 231 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Wednesday.

Guntur accounted for the highest number of infections, 41, followed by Krishna (30), East Godavari (27), Anantapur (23) and Visakhapatnam (22).

Among other places, Chittoor (18), Kadapa (9), Srikakulam (8), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (5) and Nellore and Prakasam (2 each).

East Godavari district tally crossed 1.24 lakh, highest among the districts while Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.12 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more fatality in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 7,134.

The recoveries now total more than 8.75 lakh in the state, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

With 44,679 more tests, the total coronavirus tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.24 crore.

