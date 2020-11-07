Andhra records 2K more Covid cases; tally 8.4 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 7 : Andhra Pradesh reported 2,367 new Covid positive cases, pushing the state’s tally to 8.4 lakh, even as 2,747 more patients recovered in the state to outnumber infections on Saturday.

East Godavari accounted for the highest number of infections, 386, in the past 24 hours, followed by West Godavari (361), Krishna (358), Chittoor (255), Guntur (226) and Nellore (153).

Among other places, Visakhapatnam (135), Kadapa (131), Srikakulam (102), Prakasam (84), Vizianagaram (78), Anantapur (61) and Kurnool (37).

With the new additions, Guntur’s tally is inching towards the 70,000 mark while Kurnool’s is close to the 60,000 mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.18 lakh.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number death toll to 6,779.

Chittoor continues to be the district which has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths, 794, and approaching the 800 mark.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries everyday.

On Thursday, 2,747 more patients recovered from the pandemic to outnumber infections and increase the total recoveries to 8.19 lakh.

Of the 8.4 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 21,434.

Starkly, daily recoveries are not directly corresponding to an equal reduction in active cases.

Source: IANS

