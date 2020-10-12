Andhra records 3,224 new corona cases, 5,504 more recoveries

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 8:32 pm IST
Amaravati, Oct 12 : Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 3,224 new coronavirus cases, and 5,504 more recoveries. The state’s tally increased to 7.58 lakh.

In a positive development, all districts logged lesser number of infections on Monday, with East Godavari recording the highest 547 new cases.

West Godavari district accounted for 489 more infections, followed by Guntur (379), Chittoor (293), Prakasam (270), Anantapur (209), Vizianagaram (191), Kadapa (190), Nellore (166), Kurnool (136), Visakhapatnam (135), Srikakulam (133), and Krishna (86).

With new cases, Guntur’s tally reached 60,221.

Meanwhile, 32 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid death toll to 6,256.

Chittoor accounts for the highest Covid deaths at 707, followed by East Godavari (571), Guntur (564), Prakasam (536), Anantapur (527), Krishna (498), Visakhapatnam (474) and Nellore (472) among others.

Of the 7.58 lakh cases, 43,983 are active cases, even as the state has completed 66.3 lakh Covid tests.

On Monday, Andhra tested 61,112 more samples, even as the state’s positivity rate stood at 11.45 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

