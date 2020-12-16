Andhra records 478 more Covid cases, three deaths

News Desk 1Published: 17th December 2020 12:05 am IST

Amaravati, Dec 16 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 478 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.76 lakh, even as 715 more patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases (89) in the past 24 hours, followed by West Godavari (63), Krishna (62), East Godavari (58), Guntur (48), Visakhapatnam (44), Anantapur (30), Kadapa (19), Nellore and Vizianagaram (17 each), Srikakulam (13), Prakasam (12) and Kurnool (6).

With the new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections, at 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.97 per cent, but was still higher than the national average of 6.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,067.

With 715 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.65 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries. The number of active cases stands at 4,420.

With 64,099 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.1 crore.

