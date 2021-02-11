Andhra records 87 more Covid infections

Amaravati, Feb 11 : Andhra Pradesh reported 87 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to more than 8.88 lakh, while 79 persons recovered in the past 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 18, followed by Chittoor and West Godavari (12 each), Kadapa, Krishna and Nellore (6 each), East Godavari and Kurnool (5 each), Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam (4 each), Anantapur (3) and Vizianagaram (2).

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.61 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.33 per cent.

The state presently has 853 active cases.

With 30,527 more Coronavirus tests, total tests crossed 1.34 crore.

