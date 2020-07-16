Andhra records highest single-day spike of 2,593 cases, tally 38K

Amaravati: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 38,044 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 2,593 cases, while the death toll reached 492 after 40 patients succumbed to the disease, health officials said.

The officials said that twelve districts with COVID cases have been running into triple figures.

Kurnool reported the highest tally of 590 positive cases, while East Godavari followed with 500 cases. Chittoor with 205 cases and West Godavari with 195 cases also ranked among the high incidence districts of the state.

Some of the other districts that reported high Covid numbers in the last 24 hours include Anantapur with 174 cases, Guntur with 139 cases, Krishna with 132 cases, Kadapa and Nellore with 126 cases, Srikakulam with 111 cases, Prakasam with 104 and Vizianagaram with 101 cases.

However, Visakhapatnam with 81 cases, was the only district to report fresh infections in double digit figures.

On Thursday, the state reported 40 deaths, slightly lower as compared to the high of 44 deaths. The fatalities were reported in 11 of the 13 districts.

The day’s high of eight deaths each, were reported from East Godavari and Prakasam districts. Chittoor and Kadapa reported five and four deaths respectively.

Four districts — Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhpatnam — reported three deaths each, while one death each was reported from Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

As of Thursday morning, 943 persons were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 18,159 active cases, while 19,393 persons have been discharged till date.

Over the past 24 hours, only nine positive cases were detected among returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh.

Of these six cases belonged to people returning from Telangana, while two positive samples were of Karnataka returnees, and one case was from Tamil Nadu.

In all, 2,453 persons have tested positive for coronavirus among the persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category is 407, while 2047 persons have recovered till date.

On a brighter note, no new cases were reported from persons with a travel history to foreign countries. The cumulative tally of COVID patients in this category stands at 432, while 372 persons have been discharged after recovery.

