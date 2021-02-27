Andhra registers 118 more Covid infections, tally 8.89L

Amaravati, Feb 27 : Andhra Pradesh registered 118 new Covid cases on Saturday, increasing the state’s tally over 8.89 lakh, even as 86 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 33, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (14 each), Guntur (13), Krishna (9) and Anantapur and Kadapa (7 each).

Among other places, Kurnool and Srikakulam (5 each), Nellore and West Godavari (4 each) and Prakasam (3).

However, no infection was recorded in Vizianagaram district in the past 24 hours while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases for some days already.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.39 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.14 per cent.

Surprisingly, the state’s active coronavirus cases climbed back over 600 to reach 667.

Meanwhile, no new fatality occurred due to the virus in the past 24 hours, retaining the total number of deaths at 7,169.

With 86 more recoveries, total recoveries crossed 8.81 lakh in the southern state.

With as many as 37,041 more tests, total Covid tests in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.39 crore mark.

