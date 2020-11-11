Andhra registers 1,732 new Covid cases, tally 8.4L

Amaravati, Nov 11 : Andhra Pradesh registered 1,732 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.4 lakh, even as 1,761 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh infections on Wednesday.

East Godavari accounted for the highest number of infections at 344, followed by Krishna (246), West Godavari (227), Chittoor (198), Guntur (195), Anantapur (97), Nellore (89), Kadapa (88), Visakhapatnam (75), Vizianagaram (66), Srikakulam (59), and Kurnool and Prakasam (24 each).

With the new additions, Guntur’s tally crossed the 70,000-mark to reach 70,182 while Kurnool’s is close to the 60,000-mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.19 lakh.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 6,828.

Chittoor continues to be the district which has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths, crossing the 800-mark.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries everyday.

On a positive note, 1,761 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total recoveries to 8.2 lakh.

Of the 8.46 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 20,915.

As many as 88.6 lakh samples were tested for the virus until now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.