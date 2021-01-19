Andhra registers 179 more Covid cases, tally 8.86 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 19 : Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.86 lakh, even as 231 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber the infections.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number (40) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Krishna (35), Guntur (24), Visakhapatnam (18), East Godavari (15), Kurnool (11), Kadapa and West Godavari (9 each), Srikakulam (6), Prakasam and Ananthapur (4 each), Nellore (3) and Vizianagaram (1).

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 7.01 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide Covid death toll to 7,142.

The total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.77 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.86 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,660.

With 39,099 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.26 crore.

On Tuesday, the state vaccinated 18,917 more people against coronavirus by 6 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.