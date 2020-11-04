Andhra registers 2,477 new Covid cases, tally 8.33L

Amaravati, Nov 4 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 2,477 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.33 lakh, even as 2,701 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases on Wednesday.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases at 424, followed by West Godavari (375), Krishna (332), Guntur (323), Chittoor (321), Kadapa (127), Visakhapatnam (122), Srikakulam (117), Nellore (94), Vizianagaram (85), Prakasam (70), Anantapur (52) and Kurnool (35).

With the new cases, Kurnool and Nellore districts’ tallies are inching towards the 60,000 mark while East Godavari leads the state with the highest number of infections at 1.17 lakh.

Meanwhile, Covid deaths plummeted to just 10 in the past 24 hours across the state, raising the statewide toll to 6,744.

Among all the districts, Chittoor has witnessed the highest number of deaths at 788.

However, the positive trend of more recoveries than infections continued in the southern state with 2,701 more people recovering from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8.05 lakh.

The state presently has 21,438 active cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.