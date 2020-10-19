Andhra registers 2,918 new Covid cases, tally 7.8 lakh

Amaravati, Oct 19 : Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 2,918 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.8 lakh, even as 4,303 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections, 468, followed by West Godavari (447), Chittoor (380), Guntur (333), Prakasam (308) and Anantapur (218) among others.

With the new additions, East Godavari tally crossed 1.1 lakh mark while West Godavari is just 400 cases shy of the 80,000 mark.

Meanwhile, 24 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,453.

However, the positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in the southern state. On Monday, 4,303 more patients recovered from the virus, swelling the total number of recoveries to 7.4 lakh.

New recoveries have plummeted active Covid cases across the state, with Kurnool witnessing just 918 active cases currently.

Nellore and Prakasam also have a little more than 1,000 cases.

Of the 7.8 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 35,065.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.