Andhra registers 545 Covid cases, tally 8.62 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 23 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 545 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.62 lakh, even as 1,390 persons recovered from the virus on Monday.

Guntur district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 117, followed by East Godavari (104), West Godavari (76), Krishna (44), Chittoor (32), Kadapa (31), Nellore (30), Prakasam (25), Visakhapatnam (21), Anantapur and Srikakulam (19 each), Vizianagaram (17) and Kurnool (10).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, 10 more people succumbed to the virus, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,948.

Chittoor district has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 822.

On Monday, 1,390 persons recovered from the virus to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.42 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.62 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 13,394.

Andhra Pradesh has the highest ratio of Covid tests per million samples in the country. It has tested 1.8 lakh people for every million population while the national average is 95,590.

The southern state’s positivity rate currently stands at 8.93 per cent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.