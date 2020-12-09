Andhra registers 618 new Covid cases, tally 8.73 lakh

Amaravati, Dec 9 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 618 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.73 lakh, even as 785 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Wednesday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of cases at 121, followed by Guntur (92), Chittoor (76), West Godavari (66), Anantapur (50), East Godavari (49), Visakhapatnam (44), Nellore (29), Kadapa (23), Srikakulam (22), Prakasam (17), Vizianagaram (15) and Kurnool (14).

With the addition of the new cases, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1.22 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh has a positivity rate of 8.26 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state’s Covid death toll to 7,045.

With 785 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.61 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 61,038 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.05 crore.

The per million population test figures were 1.97 lakh, significantly higher than the national average of 1.08 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.