By News Desk 1Published: 3rd October 2020 7:58 pm IST
Andhra registers 6,224 new Covid cases, tally 7.13 lakh

Amaravati, Oct 3 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 6,224 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.13 lakh, even as 7,798 more recoveries outnumbered infections on Saturday.

West Godavari district logged the highest number of cases on Saturday, 890, raising the district’s tally to 69,280 cases, just 700 shy of the 70,000-mark.

Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 827 infections, followed by East Godavari (824), Prakasam (619), Nellore (558) Guntur and Kadapa (491 each), Krishna (392) and Anantapur (282).

With the new additions, Prakasam’s tally crossed 50,000 to reach 50,319 while East Godavari is just 40 infections shy of the 1 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, 41 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,941.

The positive trend of higher recoveries than infections continues in the southern state with 7,798 more patients recovering from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Of the 7.13 lakh cases, 55,282 are active.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

