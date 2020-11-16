Andhra registers 753 more Covid cases, tally 8.54 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 16 : Andhra Pradesh has reported 753 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.54 lakh, even as 1,507 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber fresh cases on Monday.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 216, followed by East Godavari (130), Chittoor (87), Krishna (76), Kadapa (66), Guntur (50), Prakasam (36), Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam (25 each), Nellore (14), Kurnool and Vizianagaram (12 each) and Anantapur (4).

With the new additions, Kurnool’s tally is inching closer to the 60,000-mark.

East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.2 lakh.

Meanwhile, 13 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,881. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 810.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day.

On Monday, 1,507 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.29 lakh.

In the past 24 hours, Covid tests were reduced to 43,044 samples. The state has so far conducted over 91 lakh tests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.