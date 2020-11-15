Andhra reports 1,056 fresh Covid cases, 15 more deaths

Amaravati, Nov 15 : The death toll due to Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh rose to 6,868 on Sunday with 15 more fatalities being reported, while 1,056 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 8,54,011.

The state’s mortality rate stands at 80 per cent, lower than the national average of 1.47 per cent.

Covid claimed two lives each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts. East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts accounted for a death each.

During the last 24 hours that ended at 10 a.m. Sunday, 2,140 people recovered from Covid. With this the total number of recoveries mounted to 8,28,484.

The recovery rate has improved further to 97.01, which is next only to Assam (97.66 per cent). The average recovery rate in the country is 93.09 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh now has 18,659 active cases.

According to the state’s command control room, 53,215 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. These include 16,332 rapid antigen tests.

With this the state has so far tested 91,54,263 samples. The tests per million ratio stands at 1,71,428 against the national average of 90,005.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.