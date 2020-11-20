Andhra reports 1,221 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.59 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 20 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 1,221 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.59 lakh, even as 1,829 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Friday.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 202, followed by Krishna (198), Chittoor (175), Guntur (144) and Visakhapatnam (69).

Among other places, Prakasam (50), Nellore (47), Anantapur (41), Srikakulam (34), Vizianagaram (32) and Kurnool (19).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,920. Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths at 818.

However, the southern state is consistently recording an impressive number of recoveries every day.

On Friday, 1,829 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.37 lakh.

Of the total 8.59 lakh cases, the state presently has 15,382 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 66,002 samples, raising the total number of tests conducted so far to 94.74 lakh.

