Andhra reports 139 more Covid cases, no fatalities

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 11:48 pm IST
Andhra reports 139 more Covid cases, no fatalities

Amaravati, Jan 21 : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 139 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 8.86 lakh, while 254 more patients recovered from the virus.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number (35) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (20), Guntur (17), East Godavari (13), Prakasam (9), Anantapur (8), Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (7 each), Kurnool (6), Nellore and Vizianagaram (5 each), Kadapa (4) and Srikakulam (3).

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.96 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.6 per cent.

READ:  AITA Men's Championship: Top seeds have it easy

Meanwhile, no Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, retaining the death toll at 7,142.

The total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.77 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.86 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,522.

With 49,483 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.27 crore.

On Thursday, the state vaccinated 23,338 more people against coronavirus.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 21st January 2021 11:48 pm IST
Back to top button