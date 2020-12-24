Andhra reports 357 new Covid cases, tally 8.8 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 11:08 pm IST
Amaravati, Dec 24 : Andhra Pradesh reported 357 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the state’s tally to 8.8 lakh, while 355 more patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections at 58, followed by Chittoor and Krishna (54 each), Guntur (42), Visakhapatnam and Nellore (28 each), Anantapur (27), Srikakulam (16), West Godavari and Kadapa (14 each), Kurnool (9) and Vizianagaram (4).

With the addition of the new cases, East Godavari continues to be the district which has seen the highest number of infections at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.67 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 6.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s Covid death toll to 7,089. With 355 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.69 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 59,551 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.14 crore on Thursday.

