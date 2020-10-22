Andhra reports 3K new Covid cases, tally reaches 7.96L

Amaravati, Oct 22 : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 3,620 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 7.96 lakh, even as 3,723 more patients recovered from the virus.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours at 631, followed by East Godavari (492), Chittoor (412), Guntur (385), Krishna (370) and Prakasam (311), Kadapa (212), Anantapur (196), Visakhapatnam (171), Nellore (126), Vizianagaram (122) and Kurnool (66).

With the new additions, Chittoor’s tally crossed the 75,000-mark to reach 75,343, while Kurnool is inching towards the 60,000-mark.

Meanwhile, coronavirus deaths in the southern state plummeted to 16 on Thursday, raising the statewide death toll to 6,524.

However, the positive development of recoveries outnumbering new cases continued in Andhra Pradesh with 3,723 more recoveries.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Andhra Pradesh rose to 7.58 lakh.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 32,257.

The southern state has tested 73.4 lakh samples for the virus so far, including 76,726 in the past 24 hours.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.