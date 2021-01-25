Andhra reports 56 new Covid cases, tally reaches 8.87 lakh

Amaravati, Jan 25 : Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 56 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 8.87 lakh, while 141 more patients recovered from the virus.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number (11) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by East Godavari (9), Visakhapatnam (8), Guntur (7) and Chittoor and Prakasam (6 each).

Among other places, Srikakulam (3), Kadapa and Nellore (2 each).

Incidentally, no cases were recorded in the three districts of Anantapur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.87 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,149.

The total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.78 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.87 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,389.

With 27,717 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.29 crore.

