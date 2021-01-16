Andhra reports only 94 new corona cases, 232 more recoveries

Amaravati, Jan 15 : Andhra Pradesh registered only 94 new coronavirus cases, increasing the state’s total tally to 8.85 lakh, even as 232 more patients recovered from the virus.

Though the total cases crossed 8.85 lakh, active cases came down to 2,199. One more fatality in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 7,139.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest 15 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Guntur (14), Kadapa (13), Krishna and Visakhapatnam (12 each), Chittoor (10), Srikakulam and West Godavari (5 each), Vizianagaram (3), and Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore (1 each).

East Godavari district’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 7.08 per cent that is still higher than the national average of 5.69 per cent.

The recoveries in Andhra now total more than 8.76 lakh.

With 31,696 more tests, the total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.25 crore.

