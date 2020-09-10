Andhra sees another 10K plus Covid cases, 10K recoveries

Amaravati, Sep 10 : Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 10,175 new Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 5.37 lakh, even as an almost equal number of patients recovered from the disease.

“Across the state, 10,175 people have tested positive for Coronavirus, even as 10,040 more patients have recovered from the virus,” said a health official.

As on Wednesday, the three districts of East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari have reported over 1,000 cases each, at 1,412, 1,386 and 1,139 new cases respectively.

Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 968 cases, followed by Guntur with 838, Nellore with 823, Srikakulam with 664 and Kadapa with 576.

Meanwhile, 68 patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s toll to 4,702. The state is witnessing 70 Covid deaths on an average.

The new recoveries took the total number of cured people to 4.35 lakh, while the state currently has 97,338 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Tata Institute of Genetics and Sciences lauded the state government for the results it attained through the ‘Manam Mana Parisubhratha (we and our cleanliness)’, leading to an impressive decline in vector-borne diseases.

“Months of hard work resulted in a drastic decline in the number of cases pertaining to vector-borne diseases like malaria, typhoid and dengue, when compared to last year for the same period (June to August),” said an official from the institute.

According to the institute, it is not an easy task to achieve a decline of 97 per cent and 50 per cent in dengue and malaria cases.

Source: IANS

