Andhra sees more recoveries than new cases

Amaravati, Oct 18 : Andhra Pradesh saw more recoveries than new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours as 4,591 patients recovered and 3,986 more tested positive, health officials said on Sunday.

The state’s COVID tally mounted to 7,83,132 while the total recoveries climbed to 7,40,229.

Eighteen more COVID fatalities in last 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday pushed the death toll to 6,429.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 36,474.

The latest deaths were reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, Anantapur, East Godavari, Nellore, West Godavari, Kadapa, Prakasam, and Viskhapatnam districts.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 39,716 more tests were conducted, including 35,229 Rapid Antigen tests. The state has so far conducted 70,66,203 tests.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.