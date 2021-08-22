Andhra sets up helpdesk for stranded citizens in Afghanistan

State government took this decision to rescue the people from the state who are in distress in Afghanistan.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd August 2021 12:13 pm IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday set up a helpdesk to reach out to the workers from the state held up in war-torn Afghanistan, an official said.

Rekha Rani, Special Commissioner of Labour, said the state government took this decision to rescue the people from the state who are in distress in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

As part of the helpdesk, Rani shared four numbers:

“The workers or their relatives can directly call and inform their full particulars, if any, and utilise the above services to bring back the people to their native place safely,” she said.

