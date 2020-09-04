Andhra spending over Rs 10 crore daily on Covid care

Amaravati, Sep 4 : The Andhra Pradesh government is spending Rs 10.18 crore per day on Covid-19 care in the state, officials said on Friday.

This comprises Rs 4.3 crore on tests, Rs 1.31 crore on food for patients and Rs 4.57 crore on medicines.

The officials said the state has 138 Covid care hospitals with 37,441 beds. Out of these, 2,462 general beds, 11,177 oxygen-supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds are still vacant and available as on Friday.

During a review meeting, Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy was told that the process for recruitment of 30,887 posts in the Health Department will be completed in 10 days. So far 21,673 posts were filled on contract basis. Out of 9,971 regular posts, 4,676 were filled and recruitment is under progress for the remaining 5,295 posts.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up help desks with ‘Arogya Mitras’ at every Aarogyasri network hospital and said help desks should also be available at every empanelled hospital.

Implementation of Aarogyasri scheme in network hospitals should be regularly monitored and severe action would be taken against any hospital flouting the norms, he said.

Arogya Mitras should have clear understanding on protocol and they should monitor if Arogya Asara (recuperation allowance) amount is being given to patients treated under Arogyasri scheme. They should take regular feedback on the medical services being provided to Covid patients and submit a report.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that new medical colleges would strengthen the health system in the state and directed officials to take immediate steps for construction of medical colleges and also to focus on construction of urban health centres.

He asked the officials to give rating to the hospitals by taking feedback from the patients on food, sanitation, infrastructure and services of the doctors. Feedback, including on Aarogya Asara, should be taken from Aarogyasri network hospitals and any discrepancy should be rectified immediately.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to make mock calls to call centres everyday to check their work and record the response. He asked them to intensify the campaign on what should a person do and whom should he call if he is tested positive for Covid-19.

With over 4.65 lakh COVID cases as of Thursday, Andhra Pradesh is the second worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra. It has also reported 4,200 deaths so far.

Source: IANS

