Andhra student unions to hold hunger strike on Aug 4-5, demand govt to issue fresh job calendar

Vijayawada: Student unions across Andhra Pradesh will hold a hunger strike on August 4-5 against the state government on the issue of the release of the job calendar.

Various student unions DYFI, AIYF, AISF, PDSU, SFI, TNSF, Telugu Yuvata have come under the umbrella of ‘Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samiti’ (AP Associations to Fight for Employment). They have demanded the state government to issue a fresh job calendar to fill up all vacant government posts.

Representatives of the unions claimed that there are more than 2.3 lakh vacant posts in the state government. They alleged that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has issued a job calendar for only 10,143 posts.

