By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th July 2021 2:25 pm IST
Andhra, Telangana CMs send best wishes to Indian athletes in Tokyo
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao have extended their best wishes to the Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics which commenced on Friday.

“Wishing the contingent of Indian athletes all the success and glory at Tokyo Olympics 2020. I hope you will make the entire nation proud and give us some historic moments to cherish,” said Reddy.

Echoing the Andhra CM, Rao congratulated all the Indian contestants in the 32nd Olympic Games which got postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Olympics is a place where sportspersons from all the countries participate, making it a platform which radiates peace, as he backed the atheletes to go for gold.

