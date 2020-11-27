Andhra to distribute 30 lakh house site documents on Dec 25

Amaravati, Nov 28 : Andhra Pradesh government will distribute 30.6 lakh house site pattas (documents) costing Rs 23,000 crore on December 25.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannabau said the Cabinet gave nod for distributing the pattas on Friday. On the same day, the state government will start constructing houses for eligible people.

“Construction of the houses will also be started on the same day, with a target to complete 16 lakh houses in 8,494 layouts under phase one by June 2022 at a cost of Rs 1.80 lakh per unit,” said Kannababu.

For those house sites which are sub judice, the government will give D forms and after Court clearance a convenience deed will be given.

“For this project, the state government pooled 66,518 acres of land across the state including the government and private lands. Further, the state government will also distribute TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries by collecting only one rupee,” he said.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was also decided to pay crop insurance for 2019 – 20 kharif season, amounting to Rs 1,228 crore which will be credited into the farmers accounts on December 15.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.