Andhra to distribute milch cattle under YSR Cheyutha scheme

Amaravati, Nov 19 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the first phase of milch cattle distribution as part of YSR Cheyutha and Asara schemes on November 26.

As many as 4,000 villages in Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts will be covered in the first phase distribution.

Reddy held a review meeting on Thursday, and instructed officials to take care while selecting the breed of animals meant for distribution to beneficiaries so as to ensure good returns.

“Purchase committee should include people with technical expertise, insurance company representatives and bank employees,” he said.

The CM asked for veterinary services to be strengthened by filling up all the vacant posts in the animal husbandry department.

For veterinary issues, he told the officials that dairy cattle should be treated within the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).

“Video conferencing facilities being set up under RBKs should be utilized to provide treatment to cattle and focus should be laid on setting up call centers to provide veterinary services to animals,” said the Chief Minister.

He also suggested that animal feed should be free of chemicals, prepared with natural ingredients as diseases like cancer are rising due to food contaminated with chemicals.

“Give priority to organic milk and meat. Promote organic milk brand by creating awareness among women on organic methods in order to get more returns,” Reddy said.

According to officials, 4.68 lakh women have opted for cows and buffaloes and 2.49 lakh chose sheep and goats.

The scheme is estimated to cost Rs 5,386 crore.

Government will distribute 2.11 lakh cows, 2.5 lakh buffaloes, 1.5 lakh sheep and 97,480 goats across the state.

Animal husbandry officials will conduct physical verification of every animal meant for distribution and register the list of beneficiaries under RBKs.

Regarding retail stores started by women beneficiaries under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes, officials said 78,000 shops have been opened in urban and rural areas until now.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to take options from 2.78 lakh new beneficiaries identified for the second phase of YSR Cheyutha.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.