Andhra to launch vaccination at 332 locations on Saturday

Amaravati, Jan 15 : Andhra Pradesh government has identified 332 locations in the state to launch the coronavirus vaccination programme, as part of Saturday’s nation-wide mega rollout of the vaccine.

“After the launch, these locations will be increased gradually to cover all health facilities in the state. It is expected that in the next 15 days all health care workers in the state will be vaccinated,” said an official statement on Friday.

After 28 days of the first shot, a second vaccination shot has to be administered.

Frontline workers such as police, municipal staff, revenue employees will receive the vaccination in the next phase.

According to officials, AP received 4.7 lakh doses of Covishield from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India and 20,000 Covaxin doses from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Already, 4.7 lakh doses have been distributed to 332 locations in the districts where they will be administered.

At each of the 332 designated locations, six staff members will work to vaccinate 100 beneficiaries per day, supervised by a doctor.

“Total 2,324 staff would be working to vaccinate a maximum of 33,200 health care workers per day,” said the statement.

Text messages have been sent to vaccine beneficiaries.

At every location, three rooms, vaccinating room, waiting room and an observation room have been arranged.

“Pregnant women, those aged below 18 years and those persons who have any contraindications for any vaccine should not be vaccinated,” the statement added.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to observe vaccination at a centre in Vijayawada.

