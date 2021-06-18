Andhra to relax Covid curfew hours till 6 pm from June 21

By IANS|   Updated: 18th June 2021 3:03 pm IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday eased Coronavirus curfew restrictions by another four hours till 6 p.m. from June 21.

“Curfew hours have been relaxed from morning 6 a.m. to evening 6 p.m.,” said an official statement on Friday, following a Covid review meeting by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, all commercial establishments must be closed by 5 p.m. across the state.

“From 6 p.m., curfew will be definitely implemented,” said the statement.

Following these changes, the state will witness 12 hours of relaxation and 12 hours of curfew hours.

Meanwhile, the current curfew hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. will continue to hold good in East Godavari district, considering the district consistently logging a higher number of infections.

East Godavari has been reporting nearly 1,000 cases on an average everyday, resulting in the curfew status quo continuing.

East Godavari, Chittoor and West Godavari districts are reporting higher numbers of cases in the southern state.

All government offices have been instructed to follow regular timings, with necessary changes for all employees to attend.

The southern state is recording 6,000 Covid infections on average daily.

