Andhra to set free 55 women life convicts next week

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 2:59 am IST
Andhra to set free 55 women life convicts next week

Amaravati, Nov 7 : Andhra Pradesh government will set free 55 women life convicts languishing in different prisons on humanitarian grounds next week.

“We are releasing prisoners who have completed five years imprisonment on humanitarian grounds, 147 women are going through life imprisonment, out of whom we chose 55 to set free,” said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

Among the releasing lot, she said 21 are from Rajamundry jail, 27 from Kadapa, two from Visakhapatnam and five from Nellore.

According to the home minister, these women ended up in prison in some specific cases and due the crimes they committed in some certain circumstances.

READ:  Apple TV, other streaming apps arriving on new Xbox consoles

“When women go into prison, their families will be jolted. We introduced reforms to bring about a change in their behaviour,” said Sucharitha.

She said they were trained in tailoring, embroidery, saree painting, bakery and others, adding that the selected prisoners are being released after taking into consideration all aspects.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the release on Thursday, based on the recommendations made by a high level committee.

Most of the prisoners set to be released have also acquired educational qualifications such as BA.

“The government will support these women after they have been released,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Sean Connery: The must-watch film roster, Bond and Beyond
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 7th November 2020 2:59 am IST
Back to top button