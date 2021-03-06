Andhra trade body to promote IP rights, registration for MSMEs

By IANS|   Published: 7th March 2021 2:38 am IST
Amaravati, March 6 : Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Saturday inked an agreement with KL Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (KLIPFC) to promote and provide intellectual property (IP) rights registration for MSMEs, startups and businesses.

“Chambers will play the role of coordinator to bring awareness and educate interested parties about the importance of intellectual property rights and foster a culture of IPR registration in the state,” said the trade body’s president K.V.S. Prakash Rao.

The agreement also involves promoting trade mark, copyright, patents, design patents and others. KLIPFC will provide IP rights registration services.

“AP Chambers and KLIPFC will be organising a series of webinars to educate the Chambers’ members about the importance of IP rights registration and the process involved,” said Rao.

The first webinar titled ‘innovation and IP rights for startups and MSMEs’ is scheduled on Monday.

